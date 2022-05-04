Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 receives criticism from Indian pilots, here’s why

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn starrer "Runway 34" is an aviation-based movie that has made headlines recently for several reasons. However, apart from the box office collections and storyline, this time, the story has made the news because the body of Indian commercial pilots has objected to the pilot in charge's projection.

"Runway 34" is said to be based on a real-life event inspired by the Jet Airways flight, which made an emergency landing in 2015. It is to be noted that Ajay Devgn is also the director of the movie along with being an actor in the same. Ajay Devgn's character in the movie is depicted as being a rule-breaker pilot and accustomed to a certain lifestyle of partying.

In addition, the pilot has a temperamental nature. However, he is also a skilled pilot in charge of a flight from Doha to Kochi. In the movie, the pilot has to make a landing in the middle of a storm in Trivandrum.

However, The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) is not a big fan of how the pilot's character has been defined in the movie. Captain CS Randhawa, FIP Secretary, has made a statement expressing worry that the profession of airline pilots has been unrealistically portrayed in the film, which may cause anxiety in apprehensive travellers.

ANI reports, the statement from FIP says, "a thrilling tale should not be perceived as a true depiction of the extraordinary professionalism among airline pilots who perform thousands of flights every day responsibly and safely without incident and fanfare."

The FIP, which claims to have approximately 5,000 pilots as its members, alleged the profession has been "unrealistically portrayed" in the movie and may create apprehensions in the minds of passengers.

Captain Randhawa further adds, "It is reiterated that the character in the movie does not accurately represent our profession and that the industry has a zero-tolerance policy towards deviant behaviour and substance abuse. Our pilots are committed to abiding by the highest standards of professionalism to honour the trust reposed in us by our employers, the aviation regulator and the public at large."

With inputs from ANI