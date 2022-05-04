हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IndiGo introduces exclusive fare category “Super 6E” for extra baggage, meals and other services

IndiGo launched an exclusive fare category called "Super 6E" that will provide special services like extra 10 kg baggage, free seat selection, and in-flight meal, as reported by PTI.

Image for representation

IndiGo airline on May 4 introduced an exclusive fare category “Super 6E” which will provide special services like extra 10 kg baggage, free seat selection, reduced cancellation fee as well as in-flight meal.

Passengers will be able to opt for 'Super 6E' fare only at the time of booking, it said. "The new Super 6E fare will include an extra 10kg baggage allowance, free seat selection including XL seat, meal / snack combo, check-in first and get your bags before anyone else, anytime boarding, delayed and lost baggage protection service, no change fee and reduced cancellation fee, as well as no convenience fee," it said.

The 'Super 6E' fare has been designed to provide the most sought-after services under a single fare for passengers who want to have all services bundled in single fare, the airline's statement said.

Also read: Nepal International Airport's domestic terminal vacated over potential bomb threat

The 'Super 6E' fare went live from Wednesday, it added.

'Super 6E' fares are different for different flights. For example, IndiGo's Delhi-Mumbai flight of May 7 has 'Super 6E' fare of Rs 11,519 on the airline's website. In comparison, the normal fare on this flight is Rs 7,319.

(With inputs from PTI)

