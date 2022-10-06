Akasa Air to begin Delhi flight operations from TOMORROW; Here's what to expect?

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, launched two months ago, is working on expanding its flight network. The latest addition to its network is the national capital Delhi. The airline is set to inaugurate its Delhi flight operations from tomorrow, October 7. They now operate 30 daily flights, and with the addition of Delhi to the network, they will cover multiple metro cities in India. According to Praveen Iyer, the airline's co-founder and chief commercial officer, the network of the company is steadily growing and linking additional locations. It is to be noted that the airline currently has a fleet of 6 aircraft handling its operations. The newest Indian airline expects to expand the fleet to 18 aircraft by March 2023. Moreover, reports suggest that the airline has plans to start international operations once the fleet is complete.

Days after Jhunjhunwala's passing, on August 17, Dube stated that the airline is well-capitalized and that its growth is secure with the financial ability to place an order for more planes. With the death of renowned investor Jhunjhuwala, whose support alone had given the nation's newest airline a boost, the company's future course will be closely scrutinised.

The CEO of Akasa Air expressed gratitude for the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) on Thursday and noted the importance of the aviation industry's continued recognition by the government.

"We just hope that the government's support extends to startup airlines as well. Startup airlines are operating in the same difficult environment... We will be more than happy to get any kind of government support... I don't know what is on the table. So I can't elaborate," he said. About airfares, Dube said the airline looks at the affordability of airfares in a much longer time horizon, and "our view is that we will have a high degree of focus on infrastructure." At present, the airline has a total staff of around 800, and about 175 people are joining every month.

