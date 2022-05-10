Alert travellers! Mumbai Airport to remain closed today, check timings HERE

The Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain closed today for all flight operations to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance and repairs. The CSMIA airport will remain closed for six hours on May 10 between 11 am to 5 pm. For this purpose, both runways, RWYs 14/32 and 09/27, shall be closed for all flight operations and a NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines.

As per officials, the normal operations would resume the same day after the maintenance work on the two runways is completed at 5 pm. The CSMIA has advised all passengers to check the May 10 flight schedules with their respective airlines to avoid any inconveniences. The CSMIA is one of the busiest airports in India and is run under PPP agreement by Adani Group.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recently reported a jump in passenger movement as the government reopened international borders and regular international flights were resumed. CSMIA had roughly 6.3 lakh passenger movement in just one month. Mumbai Airport saw almost 120 daily movements to a total of 41 overseas destinations from March 27 to April 27, 2022.

Around 2.8 lakh foreign passengers arrived in the first month, with around 3.5 lakh international passengers departing from CSMIA. With over 1.62 lakh passengers travelling in a month, Dubai took first place as a destination. With 0.43 lakh and 0.40 lakh passengers moving through the CSMIA, Abu Dhabi and Singapore were rated second and third, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)