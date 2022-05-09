Following a backlash on social media, IndiGo CEO has issued an apology and offered to buy the specially-abled teen an electric wheelchair. A social media post on May 8 alleged the staff of IndiGo airlines barred an adolescent with special needs from boarding a plane along with his parents at the Ranchi airport on May 7. While IndiGo stated that the action was taken "in view of the safety of passengers," as the teen was in "a state of panic", Aviation Minister and DGCA sought an explanation from the air carrier.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on May 9 said that he himself will investigate the alleged incident of IndiGo airlines, and has further assured a probe into the matter. The incident happened at the Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport and a video clip of the showdown went viral.

Also read: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says 'personally' following IndiGo incident

He further said that there is zero-tolerance for such behaviour and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation. "There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," he said in a tweet.

The IndiGo CEO, Ronojoy Dutta has now offered the parents of the teen to buy an electric wheelchair as token of appreciation.

IndiGo, in a statement, said, "We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or its customers; and over 75,000 specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," it said.

An earlier statement released by the airline stated that "The airline made the family comfortable by providing them with a hotel stay. The family flew this morning to their destination."