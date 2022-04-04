हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alliance Air to link Assam's Dibrugarh with five Arunachal Pradesh cities

Formerly known as Air India Regional, Alliance Air is a division of Air India Limited and was founded in 1996.

Alliance Air, a regional airline, said on April 4 that it would shortly begin flights linking Assam's Dibrugarh with five cities in Arunachal Pradesh. Alliance Air's Dibrugarh station manager, Narsing Rao Meesala, says the first phase of the project includes flight services between Dibrugarh and Pasighat, Dibrugarh and Tezu, and Dibrugarh and Ziro.

It is expected that the service will commence on the routes of Dibrugarh-Tuting and Dibrugarh-Mechuka in a few months, depending on the availability of aircraft.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), under the government's regional connectivity programme, UDAAN, has agreed to lease two 17-seat Dornier DO-228 planes to Alliance Air for regional flights.

Read also: Mumbai Airport T2 gets India’s first Domestic to Domestic passenger transfer facility

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are expected to be on board this aircraft as it takes off on April 12th. According to the official, it would fly from Dibrugarh through Lilabari to Pasighat to Guwahati.

With inputs from PTI

