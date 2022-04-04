Mumbai Airport T2 gets India’s first Domestic to Domestic passenger transfer facility

In an endeavour to smoothen passenger travel experience while adhering to mandated norms and regulations, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has come up with a solution to provide ease of transfer for passengers with connecting domestic flights.

Travellers with a domestic layover at CSMIA can now easily transfer with reduced congestion and transit time as CSMIA becomes the first airport in the country to create and begin operations from a dedicated domestic to domestic passenger and crew member transfer facility within Terminal-2 (T2).

This dedicated space has requisite security screening infrastructure along with pre-embarkation security checks conducted by the CISF. This transit area will considerably cut down the Minimum Connection Time (MCT) for transfer passengers and crew members, thereby enabling passengers with a shorter time gap between connecting flights to board.

Besides, it will add flexibility to the airline operators in planning their flight schedule and rostering of crew members as they will now be able to accommodate passengers with a lesser time interval between their connecting flights. This enhancement will further help decongest the airport, as the passengers who otherwise would earlier exit & re-enter the terminal and further wait for their onward flight will now be able to board without undergoing the process of re-entering the terminal building.

With domestic travel on the rise and summer travel booking seeing a surge, this dedicated space would benefit passengers to travel faster, smoother, and more conveniently than ever before.

