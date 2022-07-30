Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has inaugurated the first direct flight services between Deoghar in Jharkhand and Delhi Airport. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of the state civil aviation minister VK Singh, Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey, and others. It is to be noted that the Deoghar Airport is the second most important airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi Airport. The airport also recently started its direct flight services to Kolkata. The news of the flight's launch was shared via the Minister of Civil Aviation's official Twitter handle.

On July 12, in the presence of the Civil Aviation Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the 657-acre, Rs 401 crore Deoghar airport its official opening. He also signalled for the departure of the IndiGo flight from Deoghar to Kolkata from the new airport. The 2,500-meter-long runway at the airport can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 aircraft. On May 25, 2018, Modi laid the Deoghar airport's foundation stone. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister of civil aviation, stated at the time that the airport will soon be connected to Ranchi, Patna, and Delhi.

HMCA Sh @JM_Scindia inaugurated the first flight between Delhi & Deoghar in the august presence of Minister of State for Civil Aviation Shri VK Singh ji, Member of Parliament Shri Nishikant Dubey ji, Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hafizul Hasan ji and Secretary-MoCA Shri Rajiv Bansal pic.twitter.com/KH3a7XtNsa — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) July 30, 2022

It is anticipated that the new Deoghar airport will improve regional connectivity. According to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, flights will connect the airport with other states including Kolkata, Patna, and Delhi.

IndiGo, a low-cost carrier, has announced that on July 12, it will start running flights between Kolkata and Deoghar in Jharkhand. There will be four weekly flights between Deoghar and Kolkata, the airline confirmed in a statement, starting on July 12.

The airport will offer aviation connectivity to Jharkhand, northern West Bengal, and south-eastern Bihar, and is the second of international standards in Jharkhand after the Birsa Munda international airport in Ranchi.