Commercial airports are a crucial component of any nation's economy since they contribute to its economy in multiple ways apart from providing travellers with a centre to catch their flight. Considering these economic benefits and to handle the influx of passengers, multiple international cities have more than one airport at their disposal. Sometimes the number of airports in the busiest cities can be as high as six. But can you guess which city has the maximum number of airports? To answer the question and put out the flames of curiosity, here we have a list of cities with the maximum number of airports in the world.

London and New York

Both London and New York stand on top of the list of cities with the most numbers of airports, with six functional airports. Among all the airports in London, Heathrow and Gatwick are the largest airports in the world. Besides, the city is also the home to the London City airport along with Stansted, Luton, and Southend airports.

Now coming to the airports in New York, among the six airports, the three main airports are John F. Kennedy International (JFK), Newark-Liberty (EWR), and LaGuardia (LGA). Apart from this, the city also has New York Stewart International Airport, Long Island MacArthur Airport, and Westchester County Airport in its vicinity.

Also read: Aviation Trivia: Know why Aeroplanes fly at heights more than 30,000 feet

Los Angeles, California

In the USA, Los Angeles has the maximum number of airports in its vicinity after New York. The city is home to Los Angeles International along with Long Beach Airport, Burbank Airport, Ontario International Airport, and John Wayne Airport. It is to be noted that Los Angeles International is the largest of all the aforementioned airports.

Tokyo, Moscow, and Stockholm

Tokyo, Moscow, and Stockholm all have four airports in their vicinity, getting them a place in the list of the maximum number of airports in the world. The capital city of Japan, Tokyo, has four airports in the form of Narita and Haneda international airports the bigger ones, while Ibaraki Airport and Chofu airport serve as smaller airports mostly for domestic flights.

Similarly, the Russian capital Moscow has four airports, namely Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO), Domodedovo International Airport (DME), Zhukovsky International Airport (ZIA), and Vnukovo International Airport (VKO). Among these, DME and ZIA are the larger airports.

The capital of Sweden, Stockholm, also has four airports which are Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Bromma Airport, Skavsta Airport, and Vasteras Airport. It is to be noted that all the numbers of airports mentioned in the list are on the basis of airports close to the major cities, and some are out of the city's boundary as well.