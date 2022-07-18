The Indian aviation industry is going through a rough time with multiple Indian airlines reporting technical faults every now and then and a few of them even making emergency landings. A high level meeting was chaired by Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with other senior officials from his ministry and India’s aviation watchdog DGCA to take cognizance of the matter. In the last couple of days alone, multiple international flights have made emergency landings in India, while a couple of Indian airlines landed outside India. Here’s a recap of the week gone by, full of emergency landings.

On Friday, July 15, a full emergency was declared at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala after an Air Arabia flight (G9 426) reported hydraulic failure. The flight was arriving from Sharjah and landed safely at the airport. The airport went on full alert and two flights were diverted in the process.

Sri Lankan Airline emergency landing in Chennai

On Friday itself, a Sri Lankan Airlines flight between Colombo and Chennai landed at the Chennai International Airport after an emergency landing was declared. Flight UL 121 also faced hydraulic issues and the Chennai International Airport (MAA) went on full emergency mode.

Ethiopian Airline emergency landing in Kolkata

On Saturday, July 6, and Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) following a pressurization issue.

On Sunday morning, an IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted mid-air after the pilot reported a technical snag and landed at the Karachi International Airport in Pakistan. This is the second such landing by an India-based airline in Pakistan in the past few days.

An Air India Express Calicut-Dubai was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was detected mid-air.

