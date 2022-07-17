NewsAviation
AIR INDIA EXPRESS

Breaking: Dubai-bound Air India Express flight diverted to Muscat, burning smell detected in cabin

Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 (Calicut-Dubai) diverted to Muscat as during the cruise, a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

Breaking: Dubai-bound Air India Express flight diverted to Muscat, burning smell detected in cabin

Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 (Calicut-Dubai) diverted to Muscat as during the cruise, a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley, DGCA said in a statement. 

More details awaited. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022