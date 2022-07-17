Breaking: Dubai-bound Air India Express flight diverted to Muscat, burning smell detected in cabin
Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 (Calicut-Dubai) diverted to Muscat as during the cruise, a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley.
Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 (Calicut-Dubai) diverted to Muscat as during the cruise, a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley, DGCA said in a statement.
More details awaited.
