Ayodhya To Be Connected With 8 New Cities From Feb 1: Check New Flight Routes Here

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is all set to unfurl a bouquet of eight new flight routes for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, starting from 1st February 2024. This thoughtful initiative seeks to weave a network of connections, linking Ayodhya with the bustling cities of Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Beyond mere flight paths, these routes represent a bridge of possibilities, connecting hearts and fostering a sense of community for those seeking solace and spirituality in Ayodhya. It's not just about destinations; it's about creating a shared journey of faith and connectivity.

New Ayodhya Flight Routes

Starting with Ayodhya-Delhi route the flight will operate on all days except Wednesday, and it will take-off from Ayodhya at 0840 hrs, while the flight will depart from Delhi on its way back at 1040 hrs.

Second route on the list is Chennai-Ayodhya flight, which will fly from Chennai at 1240 hrs to reach Ayodhya by 1515 hrs, and it will take-off from Ayodhya at 1600 hrs. The flight will operate daily. Next on the list is the Ahmedabad-Ayodhya flight, which will also operate on a daily basis, except Wednesday.

Another daily flight on the list is from Mumbai. It will depart from Mumbai at 0820 hrs, while for coming back to Mumbai, it will take off from Ayodhya at 1115 hrs.

Other routes include - Jaipur-Ayodhya, Patna-Ayodhya, and Darbhanga-Ayodhya. These flights will only operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Bengaluru-Ayodhya and Ayodhya-Bengaluru flight will only operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.