Bengaluru Airport: Passengers From Sri Lanka Transported To Domestic Arrivals Gate Due To 'Human Error'

Bengaluru Airport has got the headlines again for a bizarre error made by the airport staff. 30 passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport who arrived in India via Sri Lankan Airlines' flight were transported to the domestic arrivals bus gate instead of the international one on Friday, as per ANI's report. However, the airport authorities later realised the mistake because of a mix-up at the terminal.

According to a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) official, the passengers who landed on Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 173 entered the domestic baggage claim area before the airport management realised the mistake.

"Yesterday, 30 passengers who travelled on Sri Lankan Airlines UL 173 were erroneously dropped at the domestic arrivals bus gate of Bengaluru Airport instead of the international arrivals bus gate. These passengers entered the domestic baggage claim area," said a BIAL spokesperson.

The passengers were all shifted right away to the international arrivals after the airport workers wasted no time in notifying Immigration, the CISF, and Terminal Operations of the mix-up. The officer stated that after the immigration processes were over, they were directed to the international baggage claim area.

The Bengaluru International Airport authority mentioned that the passengers were transported to the domestic arrival gate because of a 'Human Error'.

A similar situation occurred earlier this year when regional airline Go First failed to board over 50 customers on its Bengaluru-Delhi flight who were waiting on a shuttle on the tarmac and took off without them. After realising its mistake, the airline reportedly made arrangements for a separate aircraft for the forgotten guests.

With ANI Inputs