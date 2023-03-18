topStoriesenglish2584890
Pune-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Nagpur After Medical Emergency Onboard; Passenger Dies

The Pune-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport, after which the passenger was rushed to hospital in an unconscious state and died later.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 06:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Pune-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Nagpur After Medical Emergency Onboard; Passenger Dies

An IndiGo flight transporting passengers from Ranchi-Pune made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport after one of the passengers onboard had a medical emergency, as per an airport official on Friday.  About 10 p.m. on Thursday, he claimed, Flight 6E 672 was diverted to the Nagpur airport, adding that the passenger was transferred to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

"The passenger was unconscious on the flight and was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance but unfortunately did not survive," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement.

Recently there have been multiple instances of passengers dying during flights. Previously, a Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan, because of a medical emergency. The ill passenger was then provided medical assistance at the airport, where he was declared dead. Following this, the flight was parked for around 5 hours at the Jinnah International Airport and then was allowed to take off for its return to Delhi.

Even before that, a Madurai-Delhi IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at the Indore Airport after the health of a 60-year-old passenger onboard deteriorated mid-journey. After landing, the passenger was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance but was declared brought dead by the medical staff. It was known that the passenger suffered from heart disease which led to his demise.

With PTI Inputs

