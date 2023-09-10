Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2 To Begin International Operations From September 12

The international operations at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport here to begin on September 12. The announcement from the airport authorities came a via post on X (former Twitter).

"We are happy to announce that commencing 10:45 am on September 12, 2023, all scheduled international flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 2 #BLRAirport," the Bengaluru Airport said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"For assistance please contact our customer engagement centre on +91-8884998888 (WhatsApp only) and 080-22012001/080-66785555 Download BLR Pulse – your personalized digital travel buddy for flight information, estimated queue wait time and more. Click here for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)," it said.

Bengaluru Airport commenced operations on May 24, 2008. The airport has seen unprecedented growth in passenger volumes having served over 33 million passengers in 2019 and becoming one of the fastest-growing airports in the world.

As the busiest Airport in South India and the third largest in the country, BLR Airport achieved a significant milestone in June 2022 by crossing the 250 million passenger mark since the launch of its operations.