Big Bang Theory fame Kaley Cuoco encourages passengers to tip flight attendants amidst misbehaviour incidents

Amidst incidents of bad behaviour and violence against flight crew members, Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco has sparked a debate by saying that flight attendants should receive tips. The Big Bang Theory fame actress, who is also famous for her role in a series HBO Max series Flight Attendant, gave the statement in a conversation with a TMZ reporter before boarding her flight at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The actress asked passengers to show their love for the cabin crew members by opening their wallets. She also mentioned her appreciation for the job arises from her role as a flight attendant in the show with the same name.

When the reporter asked Kaley Cuoco if the flight attendants should be tipped like other service industries, she responded by saying, "For sure. They deserve tips; tip your flight attendant." It is common knowledge that tipping flight attendants is not a usual practice in the aviation industry, unlike other service industries.

It is to be noted that most airlines are not in favour of customers tipping the flight attendants and hence discourage them not to accept tips on flights. However, there have been attempts to change the norm. Based on Simple Flying's report in 2019, Frontier Airlines gave passengers the option to add gratuity to in-flight purchases. However, the service did not continue for long as the flight attendants didn't earn much in the form of tips based on multiple reports.

Many believe that a major part of a flight attendant's job is serving the customers, so it should be treated like other services. However, the opposing faction believes that the crew members are responsible for multiple complex duties other than serving passengers, like health, safety, and security work as well. Hence, the job is not comparable to other service sectors.