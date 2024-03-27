Big Mishap Averted: IndiGo Plane Hits Air India Express Plane At Kolkata Airport Runway; Probe Ordered

During taxiing at Kolkata Airport, an IndiGo aircraft bound for Darbhanga collided with a stationary Air India Express flight, which was waiting for clearance to enter the runway. The impact caused a part of the Air India Express aircraft's wing to fall onto the runway, and the wing of the IndiGo aircraft was dented in the incident.

DGCA Orders Probe

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken action against IndiGo Airlines pilots following an incident at Kolkata Airport.

According to a report by ANI, a senior DGCA official stated that both pilots of the IndiGo A320 VT-ISS plane were involved in the incident, where their aircraft hit the stationary Air India Express 737 VT-TGG during taxiing in Kolkata. In response, the DGCA has initiated a thorough investigation and off-rostered both IndiGo pilots. The ground staff involved will also be scrutinized during the investigation process. Additionally, both flights have been grounded for comprehensive inspections.

An Air India Express spokesperson commented on the incident, acknowledging that the wingtip of a taxiing aircraft from another airline made contact with their stationary aircraft, which was awaiting clearance to enter the runway for a scheduled flight to Chennai. The affected aircraft has been returned to the bay, and further investigations are underway in collaboration with regulatory and airport authorities. The spokesperson expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers due to these external circumstances.

Airport Incident Report

The Kolkata airport's incident report detailed the wingtip vortices hit and observed damage on both aircraft involved in the incident. Investigations are ongoing, with coordination between regulatory authorities and airport officials to ensure a thorough examination of the circumstances.