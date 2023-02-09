topStoriesenglish2571433
Blade Begins Helicopter Services From Goa's Manohar International Airport; Check Price, Routes

Besides, Gia Blade already has chopper services connecting destinations like Mumbai, Pune, Shirdi, Maharashtra, and Coorg, Hampi, and Kabini in Karnataka.

Blade India, announced the beginning of the introduction of its services from Goa's new international airport, Manohar International Airport (MoPA). Starting on January 13th, 2023, travellers can reserve a seat in the helicopter for Rs 6,000 to go to Taj Exotica, six days a week. Additionally, Blade will offer its specialised charter service, Blade Anywhere, to link locations within Goa and nearby cities like Dhardwad and Hubli. With Fort Aguada as the upcoming location, the air mobility service will also broaden its network in North Goa.

Blade will offer two return journeys a day in line with hotel check-in/out timings so travelers make the most of their Goa holiday. The first return journey from the South is between 11am and 12pm whereas the second return journey will be between 12:30pm and 1:30pm

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Amit Dutta, Managing Director, Blade India said, “Goa is a hub of domestic tourism now. With travelers wanting to make the most of their time in the state, we foresee a huge demand for services such as ours that reduce travel time significantly. People can land in North Goa and check in to their hotels in south Goa all within 20 minutes, a route which otherwise takes up to 3 hours. ”

Blade is a platform for short haul air mobility that provides access, enables connectivity, and reduces friction in travel. While Blade uses helicopters presently, the goal is to transition to electric aviation in the future,  to enable access, connectivity, and convenience works with partners like Airbus and Eve Air Mobility to deliver on its mission of reducing friction in travel by enabling cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested or inaccessible ground routes. These partnerships prepare for an eventual equipment swap of conventional helicopters with Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft.

Blade India started in November 2019, with its maiden flights in Maharashtra between Mumbai, Pune, and Shirdi. Since, Blade has expanded its scheduled by-the-seat helicopter flights to Karnataka (to Coorg, Hampi, and Kabini) and Goa; launched its bed-to-bed air medevac service Blade Care and its personalized charter service, BLADE Anywhere.

