Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Kannur after bird-hit

Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Kannur after bird-hit, all passengers safe, reports PTI. 

Sep 26, 2022
Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Kannur after bird-hit

A Delhi-bound Air India aircraft was forced to land at the Kannur International Airport on September 26 due to a bird-hit soon after take-off. "It was a case of bird-hit and the aircraft was grounded for checks and maintenance," said a spokesperson of the airlines, Air India. Sources in the airport said the flight with 135 passengers originated from Kozhikode and landed in the Kannur airport before flying to Delhi.

"Out of 135 passengers, 85 were from Kozhikode and 50 from Kannur. All of them were safe," airport SHO said. He further said the airlines made arrangements for accommodating the passengers bound overseas on other flights, while the Delhi-bound passengers were lodged in two hotels in Kannur and their travel arrangements would be made on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from PTI)

