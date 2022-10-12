NewsAviation
MIG 29K CRASH

Indian Navy's MiG 29K crashes in Goa, pilot ejects safely

Indian Navy's MiG 29K crashes in Goa, develops technical malfunction while returning to base, pilot ejects safely; Board of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the incident. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Indian Navy's MiG 29K crashes in Goa, pilot ejects safely

A MiG 29K on a routine sortie over sea off Goa developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift Search and Resue Operation. The pilot is reported to be in stable condition. Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story

