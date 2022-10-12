Indian Navy's MiG 29K crashes in Goa, pilot ejects safely
Indian Navy's MiG 29K crashes in Goa, develops technical malfunction while returning to base, pilot ejects safely; Board of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the incident.
A MiG 29K on a routine sortie over sea off Goa developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift Search and Resue Operation. The pilot is reported to be in stable condition. Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.
