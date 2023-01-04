Cabinet APPROVES ‘Manohar International Airport – Mopa, Goa’ NAME for Goa’s second airport

The Greenfield International Airport Mopa, Goa has now received ex-post facto approval for naming it after the Late Shri Manigar Parrikar, Ex-Defence Minister and 4-time Goa Chief Minister of the Goa State. Thus, the new airport of the state will now be named Manohar International Airport - Mopa, Goa. The Union Cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The new airport was recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister in December last year, and it will soon facilitate flights to various corners of the city. While IndiGo has already announced its plans to operate flights from the new Mopa airport, Akasa Airlines and Vistara are looking for ground staff for the new airport.

IndiGo Airlines flight from Hyderabad will be the first to touch down at North Goa's newly opened Manohar International Airport (MIA) on January 5, an airport official announced on Monday. According to an MIA official, IndiGo aircraft 6E 6145 from Hyderabad would touch down at the facility at 9 am on Thursday. He stated that domestic operations would begin on Thursday and that international flights would likely follow shortly after.

Talking of the Mopa International Airport, it is built with the idea of sustainable infrastructure in mind. It has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED runway lighting, rainwater collection, and a state-of-the-art sewage treatment system with recycling capabilities, among other such amenities.

It has a variety of best-in-class technology, such as StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, as well as IT infrastructure that is 5G capable. The airport features, among other things, a runway big enough to handle the biggest aircraft in the world, 14 parking places, a place for aircraft night parking, self-baggage drop facilities, and cutting-edge independent air navigation equipment.