Paris-bound Air India flight makes EMERGENCY LANDING in Delhi after developing technical snag: All Safe

Air India is in the headlines again. Recently, a Paris-bound Air India flight was made to return to Delhi soon after it took off, as it detected a technical snag, mid-air. The flight had 210 passengers on board, and it managed to safely land at the New Delhi Airport. A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation official informed that Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-AND operating flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris was involved in an air turnback due to a "Slats Drive" snag message. DGCA has ordered an inquiry into the incident after the aircraft made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

He added that the emergency landing happened at 2:25 pm, owing to a flap issue. The flight took off at 1:28 pm and a full emergency was declared at 2:03 pm and landed safely. It had 210 passengers on board when an emergency was declared. All passengers are safe.

With inputs from ANI