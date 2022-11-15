Celebi introduces JBM ECO LIFE electric buses at Delhi International Airport

Celebi India, the ground handling brand has introduced Electric Air-Conditioned Tarmac Coaches for passenger transportation in India at the Delhi International Airport. The company has deployed India-made JBM ECO-LIFE electric buses for air passenger transportation at the airport from the terminal to the apron and vice versa. Celebi India earlier implemented solutions like electric Taxi bots and Bridge-mounted equipment. The company has deployed 12 Made in India Electric Air-Conditioned Tarmac Buses for the duty of passenger movement at the Delhi's International Airport.

The JBM ECO LIFE is also being deployed by the Delhi Government's Delhi Transport Corporation in the National Capital Region. Powered by fast plug-in charging lithium-ion batteries, these buses run on highly efficient PSPM electric motors offering a silent and environment-friendly ride for the passengers.

These newly inducted low entry ECOLIFE buses facilitate ease of boarding and de-boarding and are equipped with a wheel-chair ramp for the specially-abled, old & people who are unwell with a designated space for docking the wheelchair. The buses are equipped with all modern features like Intelligent Transportation System, CCTV cameras, mobile charging USB sockets, Emergency safe stop buttons, etc., keeping safety as an important prime factor.

Speaking on occasion, Murali Ramachandran, CEO, Celebi India, said, “We are a responsible organisation with a strong focus to build sustainability as the main pillar of our operation. We welcome the government’s decision of reducing carbon emission in the aviation sector. Under this vision of sustainable aviation, we have already implemented solutions like Taxi bots and Bridge-mounted equipment in the past. Now with the addition of 12 Made in India 100% Electric Air-Conditioned Tarmac Coaches, we are committing our support through accelerated efficiency measures, energy transition, and innovation across the aviation sector and in sync with the government across the country.