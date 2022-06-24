Jet Airways, under its new ownership of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is all set to restart its commercial flight operations in India. The former full service air carrier has received necessary clearance from Home Ministry and DGCA to start its second innings in the country. Ahead of flights ops, Jet Airways began its operational hiring and asked its former cabin crew members to rejoin the airline. In an advertisement on Twitter on Friday, the airline said: "There's really nothing like home! Inviting former Jet Airways cabin crew to come back and join us in relaunching India's classiest airline."

Jet Airways will begine its operations with female cabin crew for now and will hire male cabin crew later, following the Vistara's hiring model. "For now we are inviting female crew only. Male crew recruitment to commence as we scale up," it added.

There’s really nothing like home!



Inviting former Jet Airways cabin crew to come back and join us in relaunching India's classiest airline.



Base: Delhi



Note: For now we are inviting female crew only. Male crew recruitment to commence as we scale up. pic.twitter.com/15eF8dNurU June 24, 2022

Aviation regulator DGCA had on May 20 granted Jet Airways a revalidated Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations. "Our operational hiring has commenced, with a call out to former Jet crew," the airline's CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said on Twitter.

"Commencement of hiring for pilots and engineers to follow in the coming days, when we make our aircraft choice reveal," he added. The opening batch of the cabin crew members in the airline will consist of former staff only.

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air welcomes its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft in India, flights to start by July 2022

In its old avatar, the airline was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019, due to financial distress. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.

Live TV