Couple’s viral selfie after surviving plane crash leaves internet divided; Here’s WHY?

A Latam Airlines plane departing from Peru's capital, Lima airport, got in an accident on Friday. The reports suggest that the plane had 102 passengers on board, along with six crew members. The video of the Airbus A320neo sliding down the runway went viral. After the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of two firefighters, one lucky couple managed to escape the damaged aircraft without sustaining any injuries. Celebrating their survival, the couple posted a picture with the aircraft on the site of the accident.

After they were able to leave the aircraft, Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi and his wife took a selfie. Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi is thought to be the man in the picture. They can be seen grinning in the image while being covered with a white, chalky fire suppression chemical. They are obviously relieved to have survived the incident. The Latam aircraft is visible behind them, tipped onto its right wing, which is on the ground, and partially burned. When life gives you a second opportunity is how the caption for the picture read.

The picture of the couple showing their survival has gone viral on the internet and is receiving mixed reactions from social media users. Some of the users celebrated the couple's survival, while others criticised the couple for celebrating the tragic accident. One of the users commented on the post, saying, "Isn't it half inappropriate to post selfies of a tragedy where human beings have died?"

Cuando la vida te da una segunda oportunidad #latam pic.twitter.com/Vd98Zu98Uo — Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi (@enriquevarsi) November 18, 2022

Latam Airlines also took note of the post and said, "We regret to confirm that the flight LA2213 that covered the Lima - Juliaca route, operated by LATAM Airlines Peru, suffered an accident on the ground. There are no passengers or crew members deceased."

Un camión de bomberos choca contra un avión de #Latam Perú a punto de despegar...pic.twitter.com/hcenZYpiLA — Nacho Lozano (@nacholozano) November 19, 2022

From the main airport in Lima, flight LA2213 was taking off for Juliaca, Peru. The incident was reported to the fire department at 3:25 PM, and four rescue units were mobilised. According to aviation officials, the Jorge Chavez International Airport's operations have been suspended until Saturday at 1 p.m. local time.