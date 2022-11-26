Delhi Airport: Chicago-bound United Airlines flight cancelled, passengers stranded at IGIA

Chicago-bound United Airlines flight was cancelled after a significant mechanical issue with the aircraft was discovered, The American Airlines decided to cancel its trip from Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport. UA-713 was pulled back from the bay at Delhi Airport and was supposed to take off around 1.10 am on Friday. According to a United Airlines passenger who spoke to ANI, the pilot of the airline declared that "the flight was encountering some technical troubles, the jet is returning to the parking bay again."

Around 198 United Airlines passengers are stranded at Delhi airport, accusing airline staff of not providing accommodation on time. United Airlines has deployed Boeing aircraft for long-haul flights for Chicago operations, hundreds of passengers were stranded at the Delhi airport since the intervening night of Friday, and passengers are accusing the airline staff of not providing proper arrangements.

"Airline company not giving real-time information about the next flight, no accommodation was given on time," another passenger told ANI.

According to Delhi airport officials, United Airlines staff later declared the flight as Aircraft on Ground (AOG) due to the flight duty time limit (FDTL) of crew members. The flight will take off from Delhi on Saturday at around 3 am in the morning. The Airline's official statement on this incident is awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)