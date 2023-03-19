topStoriesenglish2585466
NewsAviation
DELHI AIRPORT

Delhi Airport Receives Bomb Threat On Aeroflot Flight, Probe Initiated

Based on the threat received by Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the bomb was in a Coke can on Aeroflot flight SU232 that would detonate mid-flight.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi Airport Receives Bomb Threat On Aeroflot Flight, Probe Initiated

Delhi Police initiated an investigation after it received an email saying there was a bomb on an Aeroflot flight. On Friday, the email was received via the DIAL GMR feedback site. According to the authorities, the message stated that there was a bomb in a Coke can on Aeroflot flight SU232 that would detonate mid-flight. 

Based on the inputs, the police registered an FIR under sections 182, 341, 505 (1)b, and 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Police Station, the police added. Further investigation is underway in the case. 

Also read: Airlines 'Misguiding', Forcing Passengers To Pay More: Parliamentary Panel

(With ANI Inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle