Delhi Airport Receives Bomb Threat On Aeroflot Flight, Probe Initiated

Delhi Police initiated an investigation after it received an email saying there was a bomb on an Aeroflot flight. On Friday, the email was received via the DIAL GMR feedback site. According to the authorities, the message stated that there was a bomb in a Coke can on Aeroflot flight SU232 that would detonate mid-flight.

Based on the inputs, the police registered an FIR under sections 182, 341, 505 (1)b, and 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Police Station, the police added. Further investigation is underway in the case.

(With ANI Inputs)