Delhi-bound Air India flight suffers flat tyre before take-off, all passengers safe

An Air India plane with 173 passengers on board forced to cancel its journey from Kathmandu on Friday due to a flat tyre before takeoff. An Air India flight with 173 passengers on board that was headed to Delhi had to cancel its takeoff from Kathmandu on Friday due to a flat tyre, according to an official. At 4:30 pm local time, the plane was supposed to fly from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu to New Delhi. An Air India duty officer confirmed that the flat tyre on flight AI 216 occurred just before takeoff.

The official said that the aircraft had 164 passengers and 9 crew members on board. The Airbus 320 aircraft was removed from the runway and towed to the parking area, he said. The Official said that the Air India flight will be rescheduled for Saturday after completing the required maintenance work My Republica newspaper reported that the plane had reached the threshold area from the taxiway and was preparing to take off when it suffered a flattened tyre.

With inputs from PTI