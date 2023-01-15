topStoriesenglish
Delhi covered in dense fog amid cold wave, multiple flights delayed

Flight operations from Indira Gandhi International Airport have been getting disrupted regularly because of the dense fog covering the national capital amid the fresh cold wave.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Delhi covered in dense fog amid cold wave, multiple flights delayed

Fog caused up to six planes from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to be delayed, the airport administration was notified on Sunday. Delhi-Riyadh, Delhi-Shimla-Kullu, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Dharamshala-Srinagar, Delhi-Shimla-Dharamshala, and Delhi-Dehradun were among the aircraft routes impacted by the heavy fog. Residents of the national capital awoke on Sunday to a chilly morning with cold waves after already dealing with one at the start of the year.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius around 6.10 am on Sunday. According to the Meteorological department, the visibility in Palam was recorded at 200 meters at 6.10 am. 

As per the IMD forecast, dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Tripura."Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in the white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the India Meteorological Department.

IMD has issued an orange alert for dense fog and chilly conditions in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, the Northern Railway informed on Sunday that 20 trains were running late due to fog. 

(With ANI inputs)

