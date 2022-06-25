NewsAviation
Delhi IGI airport Terminal 2 to soon get full body scanners as a safety measure for passengers

The body scanner is being installed for a trial period during which the staff will examine its productivity and take note of the shortcomings, sources said, reports IANS. 

  • A full-body scanner will soon come up at Delhi IGI airport’s T-2
  • The body scanner is being installed for a trial period
  • Authorities will also check whether the radiation emitted by the scanner is not harmful to the people

Keeping passenger safety as the utmost priority, airport authorities are planning to install a full-body scanner at the Terminal-2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. According to Airport sources, the body scanner is being installed for a trial period during which the staff will examine its productivity on different parameters and take note of the shortcomings.

“The safety of passengers is of paramount importance. During the trial period we will also check whether the radiation emitted by the scanner is not harmful to the people,” the source said.

The Delhi Airport is guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The CISF is providing security at 64 airports at present, including Joint Ventures and Public-Private Partnership operated airports.

(With inputs from IANS)

