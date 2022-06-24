NewsAviation
AVIATION

Go First to start direct flight operations from Kochi to Abu Dhabi starting June 28

Go First announces three direct services per week between Kochi and Abu Dhabi starting from June 28, reports PTI. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 07:07 PM IST
  • Go First announced three weekly direct flight services from Kochi to Abu Dhabi
  • The tri-weekly direct services between the two cities will operate on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday
  • Airline was further pleased to announce new non-stop flights connecting Kerala with Abu Dhabi

Trending Photos

Go First to start direct flight operations from Kochi to Abu Dhabi starting June 28

The Indian low-cost airline Go First on June 24 announced three weekly direct flight services between Kochi, and Abu Dhabi from June 28. The inaugural Go First flight G8 063 will depart on June 28 from Cochin International Airport at 8:05pm  (local time) and will arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10:40 pm (local time), the airline said.

"In the return direction, Go First flight G8 064 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 11:40 pm (local time) and arrive at Kochi at 05:10 am (local time)," a release issued by the airline said.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer of Go First, said the airline was pleased to announce new non-stop flights connecting Kerala with Abu Dhabi to strengthen the connectivity in the Middle East.

Also read: AC on Go First Mumbai flight fails mid-air, 3 passengers faint due to suffocation: Watch

"Our expansion in this sector will help ensure that Go First is the preferred choice by the travellers in these cities. These new routes once again reflect our unflinching commitment towards expanding our international operations," Khona said.

The tri-weekly direct services between the two cities will operate on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Recently, Go First had also announced the commencement of daily direct flights from Kochi to Kuwait and Kochi to Muscat.

(With inputs from PTI)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath
DNA Video
DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!
DNA Video
DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu