The Indian low-cost airline Go First on June 24 announced three weekly direct flight services between Kochi, and Abu Dhabi from June 28. The inaugural Go First flight G8 063 will depart on June 28 from Cochin International Airport at 8:05pm (local time) and will arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10:40 pm (local time), the airline said.

"In the return direction, Go First flight G8 064 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 11:40 pm (local time) and arrive at Kochi at 05:10 am (local time)," a release issued by the airline said.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer of Go First, said the airline was pleased to announce new non-stop flights connecting Kerala with Abu Dhabi to strengthen the connectivity in the Middle East.

"Our expansion in this sector will help ensure that Go First is the preferred choice by the travellers in these cities. These new routes once again reflect our unflinching commitment towards expanding our international operations," Khona said.

The tri-weekly direct services between the two cities will operate on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Recently, Go First had also announced the commencement of daily direct flights from Kochi to Kuwait and Kochi to Muscat.

(With inputs from PTI)