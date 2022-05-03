हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Airport

Delhi International Airport is now the second busiest airport in the world, trumps Dubai

The Delhi airport was at the 23rd spot in March 2019 before the pandemic, and continued jumping places before registering 2nd spot in March 2022. 

Delhi International Airport is now the second busiest airport in the world, trumps Dubai
Image for representation

The Delhi airport was world's second busiest airport in March in terms of domestic and international flights handled, said Official Airline Guide (OAG), a global travel data provider, in its recent report.

"Whilst Atlanta retains its position as largest, Dubai is knocked out of second place this month (March) by Delhi which moves up from third place last month (February)," the OAG's report mentioned.

The Delhi airport was on 23rd place in March 2019 before the pandemic, it added.

In March this year, airports in Atlanta in the US, Delhi in India and Dubai in the UAE handled 4.42 million, 3.61 million and 3.55 million seats, it mentioned.

In a statement, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL), said, "COVID-19 pandemic had hit the world hard. Travel restrictions had badly affected the travel and tourism sectors for two consecutive years."

But now, with the rise in the number of vaccinated people across the world, governments are easing travel restrictions and slowly opening up their borders, he said.

"India has last month opened its borders and allowed the entry of fully vaccinated international travellers into the country," he said.

These steps have largely helped the travel and tourism industry and given a much-needed boost to air travel, he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi AirportInternational airportIGI AirportDelhi
Next
Story

SpiceJet flight turbulence: Two passengers in ICU, DGCA grounds aircraft in Kolkata

Must Watch

Danish Kaneria: Shahid Afridi mistreated me for being Hindu

Danish Kaneria: Shahid Afridi mistreated me for being Hindu