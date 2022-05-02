हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mumbai airport

Mumbai International Airport to remain closed for 6 hours on May 10 for pre-monsoon maintenance

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here will remain shut for all flight operations for six hours on May 10 to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance.

Mumbai International Airport to remain closed for 6 hours on May 10 for pre-monsoon maintenance
Image for representation

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here will remain shut for all flight operations for six hours on May 10 to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance and repairs, an official said on Monday.

For this purpose, both runways, RWYs 14/32 and 09/27, shall be closed for all flight operations on May 10 between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines and normal operations would resume that day after the maintenance works on the two runways are completed at 5 p.m.

The CSMIA has advised all passengers to check the May 10 flight schedules with their respective airlines to avoid any inconveniences.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
mumbai airportairportChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International AirportMumbai
Next
Story

SpiceJet turbulence: DGCA forms multidisciplinary committee to probe incident, 15 flyers severely injured

Must Watch

PT9M43S

Khabren Khatakhat: Decision will be taken on Navneet Rana's bail plea today