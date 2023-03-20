topStoriesenglish2585965
Delhi-NCR Weather: 10 Flights Diverted From IGI Airport Due To Heavy Rain

Delhi-NCR Rains: Among the 10 flights which were diverted from the IGI Airport, seven were diverted to Jaipur and three to Lucknow.

Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:49 PM IST|Source: ANI

Delhi-NCR Weather: 10 Flights Diverted From IGI Airport Due To Heavy Rain

Due to bad weather conditions in the national capital, a total of 10 flights were diverted to other airports on Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. Among the 10 flights which were diverted, seven were diverted to Jaipur and three to Lucknow.

"Due to bad weather (Rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," SpiceJet said.

According to the IMD, all parts of Delhi are likely to have a partly cloudy sky.

Further information on the matter is awaited.

