Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Declared Cleanest Airport In Asia Pacific Region

Bengaluru's Airport received the award for the best airport at arrivals globally, while Hyderabad's Airport got the award for the best airport in the 15 to 25 million passengers category in the Asia-Pacific.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Declared Cleanest Airport In Asia Pacific Region

Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport has been awarded the title of 'Best Airport over 40 million passengers’ category in Asia-Pacific. In addition, the airport has also been given the title of the 'Cleanest Airport' in the Asia-Pacific region. This is the fifth time in a row IGIA has bagged the award for the best airport in the Asia-Pacific region. It is to be noted that the airport received the award from the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Best Airport recognition for 2022 from Airports Council International (ACI).

In the past, Delhi Airport was recognised as the finest airport in the Asia-Pacific area for four years in a row in the highest category of more than 40 MPPA in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Incheon, Republic of Korea, will host the annual ASQ Forum and Customer Experience Global Conference on September 6, 2023, which will include the ASQ Awards Ceremony.

Meanwhile, other Indian airports also got awards in different categories. For instance, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also received the award for the best airport in the Asia-Pacific region, the airport was awarded the title of the best airport in the over 40 million passengers category.

Similarly, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport received the award for the best airport at arrivals globally. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport got the award for the best airport for the 15 to 25 million passengers category in the Asia-Pacific region. The Tiruchirapalli International Airport also received the best airport under 2 million passengers in the Asia-Pacific category.

Meanwhile, other international airports in the world received awards for being the best airports in different categories. For instance, Abu Dhabi International Airport received the ward for the best airport at arrivals globally.

