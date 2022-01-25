Dependency on technology to increase as travellers plan their future travels: Report

Booking.com in its recently released ‘Travel Predictions 2022 Research’ predicted how travel will continue to be redefined in 2022. The report also emphasizes how the dependency on technology will increase as travelers plan their future travels. Having leaned on technology in a variety of ways to stay connected and inspired over the past year and a half, our favorite apps will continue to help us navigate the unknown on our trips.

Having said that, as per the research, about 76 percent of Indian travellers agree that technology helps alleviate the anxiety around travelling. It says technology will play a key role in supporting spontaneity with the flexibility to adapt plans and follow where the adventure leads.

The report states that 72 percent of Indian travellers are looking to the latest travel technology innovations to offer a `wildcard` or surprise option of a completely new travel experience that`s suggested based on their past preferences or budget to help them seize every new potential opportunity.

Read also: Air India likely to be handed over to Tata Group by weekend: Senior govt officials

From AI-powered instant translation services that make it easier for travellers to negotiate last-minute changes of the plan directly with accommodation hosts and rental car providers who don't speak the same language to machine learning models that automatically inform the host about the change in plan.

Because of this, it is expected to see even wider adoption of predictive technologies which can help travellers make more informed decisions, especially considering that 79 percent of Indian travellers would be interested in an innovative service that could predict which countries will be safe to travel to, even months in advance, or automatically suggest destinations which are easy to travel to now based on their country`s and the destination`s current Covid requirements (77 percent).

Ritu Mehrotra, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com said, "Travel has been in a state of flux in the past year and the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a significant shift in traveller attitude and behaviour.”

Read also: Explained: What are reflective tapes and why Noida Police can fine Rs 10,000 on your vehicle?

“Entering into the new year, we are observing that technology continues to play an important role in bringing the travel community closer together, as people rely on first-hand experiences from other travellers to make informed decisions and gauge where and when it's right for them to travel again,” Mehrotra said.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and the world settles into a new reality, no matter how accurate any machine learning predictions might be, for everyone to truly embrace our new unpredictable normal, the broader travel industry will continue to prioritize flexibility. And as always, we will be there for travellers - offering the widest choice, great value, and the easiest experience from anywhere and on any device - for travellers ease as and when it's safe to do so again."

With inputs from IANS

Image Source

Live TV

#mute