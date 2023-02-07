DGCA Not Planning to Restrict Liquor Serving on Flights: Gen V K Singh

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has no proposal under consideration to limit the serving of liquor on flights due to misbehaviour of drunk flyers said General (Rtd) VK Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation on Monday. He was replying to a question about whether DGCA is considering limiting serving of liquor on flights due to the misbehaviour of drunk flyers. He replied that presently, there is no such proposal under consideration of DGCA.

"In last one year, a total of 63 passengers have been placed in "No Fly List" for such period, as recommended by the airline`s Internal Committee, constituted in accordance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled "Handling of unruly or disruptive passengers". These include two incidents of urinating that have come to the notice of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in last one year," he said in his reply.

As per the provision mentioned in CAR, a 'No Fly List' is maintained by DGCA containing specific information related to the passenger involved, contact details of identification documents, date of occurrence, sector, flight number, period of imposition of ban etc.

Most passengers placed in the No Fly List were for violations related to not wearing a mask or not obeying the crew members' instructions.