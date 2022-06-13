हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aviation

DGCA orders probe in crash landing of trainer aircraft in UP

DGCA orders a probe into the incident of forced landing by a trainee aircraft on June 13 as a light aircraft crash-landed damaging the fuselage, reports ANI. 

Image for representation

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) orders a probe into the incident of forced landing by a trainee aircraft on June 13. The fuselage of the light aircraft was reportedly damaged. "IGRUA DA-40 aircraft VT-FGC involved in solo at IGRUA, Fursatganj Airfield Raebareli made a forced landing outside the Aerodrome boundary due to suspected power loss," a senior DGCA official informed today. 

"The student pilot was released after the third solo check. Student pilot has 26:50 dual and one hour of solo experience," he said. He further added that the student pilot is safe, however, the aircraft has suffered damages. Meanwhile, on Tuesday (June 7), a RedBird flight training organisation (FTO) Tecnam P2008 aircraft had a hard landing on Baramati runway in Maharashtra, in which there has been a heavy impact on the aircraft's nose landing gear. 

Also read: Light trainer aircraft crash-lands near Amethi in UP, pilot safe

However, on June 6, Cessna 152 aircraft VT-EUW of Gati-- a pilot training organisation-- crashed near Birasal airstrip in Odisha. In the accident, the propeller and nosewheel of the aircraft got damaged while the student pilot received minor injuries. The incident took place after the said aircraft went out of the runway during the take-off roll when it was engaged in a solo circuit and landing at the Birasal airstrip. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
AviationPlane crashprobeUP
