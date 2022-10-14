Emirates Airline owned world's biggest plane Airbus A380 lands at Bengaluru Airport for the first time: WATCH video

The world's biggest passenger plane, Airbus A380, owned by Emirates Airlines, landed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) today, 14 October 2022. The event marks the first landing of the aircraft at the Bengaluru Airport. The plane was earlier supposed to land on October 30, but the plan was postponed for today. The plane landed in Hyderabad's capital city's airport, at around 4 PM, following its departure from Dubai. It is to be noted that the airport authorities have been preparing for the plane's landing for a while and shared the updates through their official Twitter handle.

Before the landing at Bengaluru Airport, the airport authorities shared the update via Twitter, saying, "The Emirates Airbus A380 will land at #BLRAirport on Oct 14. Our teams are gearing up for this historic maiden flight to #BLR. Our engineers and operations team are testing infrastructure and processes. We are waiting for the big day with bated breath. #Emirates #Smoothlanding." The caption was accompanied by an Airbus A380's photo on a runway.

Bengaluru Airport shared the video of the landing of the Emirates Airline Airbus A380 on Twitter with the caption saying,"Now that’s how you make an entrance! @emirates A380, the largest passenger airliner in the world, has just touched down at #BLRAirport. "

The world's biggest passenger plane carrying out flight EK562 took off from Dubai Airport at 10:11 am. The plane landed at Bengaluru Airport after a total travel time of 3 hours and 52 minutes, covering a distance of 1,701 miles. The aircraft will make its maiden flight from Bengaluru Airport for its return trip to Dubai.

The plane's landing at Kempegowda International Airport is significant because it is the world's biggest passenger aircraft. The Airbus A380 measures 72.7 metres in length, weighs between 510 and 575 tonnes, and stands 24.1 metres tall. Although Airbus has delivered its final A380 to Emirates and will no longer produce the aircraft, it is still in use by a number of airlines, the largest of which is Emirates. The massive A380 has 45 percent more seating area than the Boeing 777, as well as more legroom and the largest screens in every class.