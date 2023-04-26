Ex-Kingfisher Executive Starts Fly 91 Airlines, Receives NOC From Aviation Ministry

In a good news for the Indian aviation, a brand new airline is set to begin its operations in India. The new Indian airline called Fly 91 Airlines, is a regional airline expected to launch its operations in October 2023. The airline is started by ex-Kingfisher executive Manoj Chacko and the company has received its NOC from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on 25th April. Furthermore, as learnt from various media reports, the airline will utilize the regional aircraft ATR-72 to start its airline from Goa, which is the base location of the airline.

The airline is named after India’s telephonic code +91 and hence called Fly 91. The airline will be headquartered in Panjim Goa and will operate flights to and from the North Goa Airport, the newest airport in the country. Called the Manohar International Airport and situated in MoPa, the airport was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi recently.

Further, the reports state that the airline will lease 6 to 8 regional ATR planes each year and has raised Rs 200 Crore from PE Firms. The airline will be led by Manoj Chacko, who has served as the executive vice president at Kingfisher, former airline of India founded by Vijay Mallya.

He also served as the chief operating officer and CEO of business travel at SOTC. Moreover, Fly 91 will enter the competitive UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) regional connectivity scheme.