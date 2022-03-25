हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Finnair

Finnair launches Helsinki-Mumbai direct flight services, to operate from July 2022

Finnair will be operating the Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft between Mumbai and Helsinki; this new route will strengthen economic ties between India and Europe.

Image for representation

In Summer 2022, Finland's flag carrier airline will add Mumbai as a new destination, and regular services between Mumbai and Helsinki will begin in July 2022. With the new launch, Mumbai becomes the airline's second Indian destination.

Finnair will operate from Mumbai and Helsinki three times a week, i.e., on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, connecting the Indian travellers smoothly to and from Finnair’s vast network. Finnair connects customers to almost 70 destinations in Europe and five destinations in the US; Seattle, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.

When flying to Europe or the US via Helsinki, customers can go through Helsinki Airport, where all the gates and services are located under one roof, in one terminal building. Helsinki Airport has recently gone through an extensive renewal, offering Asian travellers a smooth and easy transit to other destinations in Finnair’s network.

Finnair will be operating the Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft for this route. With strengthening economic ties between India and Europe, the launch of a new route signifies the growing importance of the region.

Commenting on the new route, Desmond Chacko - General Manager, Finnair, said, “As the world opens up to travel, it is an opportune time to expand operations and enable better connectivity for our customers. After Delhi, Mumbai is a major airline hub in India and is home to leading global businesses. Our new services will enable both business & leisure travel from the region as global economies gradually recover from the impact of the COVID-19.”

