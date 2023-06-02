FlyBig Airlines Commences Guwahati-Silchar Daily Flight Services

FlyBig Airlines on Thursday began daily flights between Guwahati and Silchar in Assam. Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah flagged the flight. A total of 63 passengers took the flight from Guwahati to Silchar. This is FlyBig's second service in Assam. Its first service started on May 1 in the Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati sector. The FlyBig flight in the Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati route will be supported by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDCL).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "With the lowest fare, these two services from Guwahati to Dibrugarh and Silchar will tremendously help the people of Upper Assam and Barak Valley. We are committed to serving our people in all possible ways".

Baruah said that these services will enhance the regional connectivity in the Northeastern region and will be executed in non-Udan routes. "These flights will have a far-reaching impact on the tourism industry by improving domestic connectivity," the minister said.

The initiative will help in the all-around growth of the region, Baruah added. These flights will follow a schedule of operating at 7.30 am to Silchar from Guwahati, and they will have a return journey from Silchar at 8.30 am every day.