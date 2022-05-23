New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi and nearby areas witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm on Monday (May 23, 2022) morning bringing relief to people from the summer heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain along with gusty winds will continue for the next two hours. "Dust storm/Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 Km/h is very likely to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

The heavy rain storm in the national capital also affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with the airport authority requesting the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

“Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information,” said Delhi Airport.

Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information: Delhi Airport — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile, many airlines advised the passenger to keep some buffer travel time on their hands and check the latest status of their flights in view of the bad weather.

#6ETravelAdvisory: It's pouring in #Delhi. We advise passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport. To check the flight status, please visit https://t.co/TQCzzykjgA. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 23, 2022

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 23, 2022

The weather office also issued an ‘orange alert’ for the national capital predicting rain accompanied by squalls at the speed of 50-60 kmph on Monday under the influence of a western disturbance. Earlier on Saturday, parts of the national capital received rain.

#WATCH | Strong winds and rain lash parts of National Capital. Early morning visuals from Janpath. pic.twitter.com/8shwyQVGBq — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022