हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

Flyers alert! Flight operations disrupted at Delhi airport due to heavy rainfall, thunderstorm - Details here

“Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information,” said Delhi Airport. 

Flyers alert! Flight operations disrupted at Delhi airport due to heavy rainfall, thunderstorm - Details here
Credits: PTI

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi and nearby areas witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm on Monday (May 23, 2022) morning bringing relief to people from the summer heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain along with gusty winds will continue for the next two hours. "Dust storm/Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 Km/h is very likely to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted. 

The heavy rain storm in the national capital also affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with the airport authority requesting the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

“Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information,” said Delhi Airport. 

Meanwhile, many airlines advised the passenger to keep some buffer travel time on their hands and check the latest status of their flights in view of the bad weather. 

The weather office also issued an ‘orange alert’ for the national capital predicting rain accompanied by squalls at the speed of 50-60 kmph on Monday under the influence of a western disturbance. Earlier on Saturday, parts of the national capital received rain.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi rainsDelhi-NCR rainsRainsIMDDelhi Weather UpdateDelhi AirportFlight update
Next
Story

From greek salad to regional delicacies, Vistara offering ‘healthier’ food options for business class passengers

Must Watch

PT4M24S

Water scarcity in Delhi amid scorching heat