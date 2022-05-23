New Delhi: Rain accompanied by thundershowers lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday (May 23, 2022) early morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day. In a weather update at 5:54 AM, the Met department said that dust storms and thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 km/h are "very likely" to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next two hours.

There have also been power cuts in several areas.

#WATCH | Strong winds and rain lash parts of National Capital. Early morning visuals from Janpath. pic.twitter.com/8shwyQVGBq — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Dust storm/Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-80 Km/h very likely to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during next 2 hour. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2022

Stay indoors, suggests IMD

The IMD also suggested people stay indoors, close windows and doors, and avoid travel if possible. It also asked people to take safe shelters and not take shelter under trees.

"Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances. Immediately get out of water bodies," the IMD said.

5. Damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops. 6. Loose objects very likely to fly. Action suggested: 1. Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible. 2. Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2022

7. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2022

"Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity," it added.

The met office also said that the dust storm and thunderstorms may damage vulnerable structures, kutcha houses/walls, and huts.

Flight operations affected at Delhi Airport

Due to bad weather, the flight operations at the Delhi Airport have also been affected.

"Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," ANI news agency quoted a Delhi Airport official as saying.

On Sunday, the weather office had said that the national capital may have a generally cloudy sky on Monday and that the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 27 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, on Sunday. According to IMD, the city saw a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.