हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zeva Aero

Flying saucer-like vehicle by startup with Indian-Sikh CTO takes maiden flight

The likely price tag of the flying saucer will be around $250,000, but in the coming future, Zeva Aero aims to ultimately put a sustainable air vehicle in every garage.

Flying saucer-like vehicle by startup with Indian-Sikh CTO takes maiden flight
Image for representation

Every child has once had a dream of hovering in a flying saucer. This dream probably came from the shows we used to watch in our childhood. One such boy who dreamt of similar things is Stephen Tibbitts, co-founder and chief executive of Zeva Aero, a Tacoma, Washington-based firm whose prototype of a flying saucer-like vehicle recently had a successful full-scale vertical takeoff.

"It’s an octocopter," Tibbitts said, pointing to the four motors on top and four at the bottom. "It’s a blended wing body, and it generates lift as it`s flying forward." The battery-powered ZEVA Zero will next be tested for forward flight.

"The customers that we view right now are first responders, medics that need to get on to the scene of an accident to treat trauma victims as soon as possible," said Tibbitts, an engineer and trained pilot.

Also read: Mumbai International Airport declared 'Best Airport by Size and Region' for the fifth consecutive year by ACI

The Pentagon has also expressed interest, the entrepreneur added. "And then we’ve been approached by a number of wealthy people that want to fly from their lake house to the city and also off of their yachts."

Zeva Aero aims to ultimately put a sustainable air vehicle in every garage. The likely price tag of around $250,000 excludes most commuters for now, but Gurbir Singh, Zeva Aero’s chief technology officer, is optimistic.

"As the battery technology continues to improve, this craft is only going to get better and be able to do more and more things as we go ahead," he said.

With inputs from Reuters

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zeva Aeroflying saucerVertical liftOctocopter
Next
Story

Delhi Metro Phase 4: All you need to know about Aerocity–Tughlaqabad Silver Line

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Delhi MCD Election: Kejriwal speaks on delay of Delhi MCD elections 2022