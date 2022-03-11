Mumbai International Airport declared 'Best Airport by Size and Region' for the fifth consecutive year by ACI

For the fifth year in a row, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been named the 'Best Airport by Size and Region' in the above 40 million passenger category by the Airport Council International (ACI).

The award comes as a result of providing a good customer experience for its passengers, and commitment to providing facilities and services amidst some of the most challenging years. It also comes as a reward for the initiatives with the adoption of health and safety measures during these past few years.

From Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for passengers to check-in and generate baggage tag themselves, Self-Baggage Drop counters (SBD) to e-gates that allow passengers to scan their boarding pass before proceeding to the security check are just some of the proactive initiatives which are examples of quality service.

Focusing on promoting a contactless journey, the airport expedited its planned developments and launched initiatives like introducing a touch-less feature via QR-code based technology to its self-check-in kiosks.

Also read: Plane carrying former US President Donald Trump makes emergency landing after engine failure

Meanwhile, the airport also worked towards setting forth SOPs for delivering continuous essential services to the passengers along with facilitating cargo flight operations.

The ACI ratings are one of the most prestigious laurels in the aviation segment that recognize the best airports in the world. The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) surveys are conducted worldwide across airports where passengers are interviewed to rate the airport services before boarding their flight.

CSMIA has also been adjudged the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in the Asia-Pacific region.

Live TV

#mute