Frustrated Passenger Makes Bomb Threat After Missing Flight In US

Authorities arrested a "disgruntled" passenger in the US who claimed that there was a bomb in his luggage. The angry passenger made a claim after he missed a flight from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. New York Post's report suggests that the unruly passenger made the threat at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport, alerting the police officers on site. As per the reports, he said that there may be explosives in his bags on the Los Angeles-bound Jetblue flight.

Fox5 quotes a captain with traffic services saying, "At approximately 2 pm today, May 4th, a disgruntled passenger who missed his flight made a statement indicating that his luggage contained a possible bomb on the JetBlue flight number 879 from Las Vegas."

Also read: IndiGo Gets DGCA Approval To Remove Technical Paper Manual For Lighter Aircraft

Upon discovering the threat, the police department swung into action, arresting the passenger. Taking precautions for the threat, the police also informed their counterpart in Los Angeles of the possible threat on the plane. However, the threat was later found to be a hoax. The details of further action against the unruly passenger are not known yet.

Based on the data shared on the flight tracking website, Flightradar24, the flight was delayed because of the incident. The plane landed in Los Angeles around 37 minutes late, owing to the delayed take-off.