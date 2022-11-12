FTX Collapse: Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's aircraft becomes most tracked flight after filing for bankruptcy

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for US bankruptcy protection on Friday. The company landed into trouble because of suffering from a liquidity crunch, and the company's rival Binance pulled out of a deal. Following the chain of events company's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, resigned from his position as CEO of the company, and now his aircraft has become the most searched flight on November 12 as per the data of flight tracking site Flightradar24. Based on the data provided by the site, the flight of the FTX founder has been tracked 8,985 times at the time of writing, and the number keeps on increasing with time.

World's most-tracked flight ever

The flight-tracking website also shows that the latest flight of the Sam Bankman-Fried was from Lynden Pindling International Airport, Nassau, in the capital city of the Bahamas. Before this, in September, the Guinness Book of World Records noted the flight of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as the most tracked flight in history.

At the time of Queen's final flight, Flightradar24 recorded 4.79 million users viewing the flight data. Furthermore, 296,000 were following the flight via YouTube live stream. The Queen's coffin was being transported in an RAF Globemaster C-17 aircraft that took off from Edinburgh Airport at 17:20 on Tuesday, September 13, and landed one hour and twelve minutes later at RAF Northolt. Before that, the record was set by Nancy Pelosi's flight to Taiwan, with 2.2 million people tracking the flight.

FTX Collpase

The distressed crypto trading platform has been struggling to raise billions of dollars to avoid collapse. But the situation became inevitable after traders rushed to withdraw $6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours and rival exchange Binance abandoned a proposed rescue deal.