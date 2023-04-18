topStoriesenglish2596455
DELHI AIRPORT

Full Emergency Declared At IGI Airport After Air India Plane Lands With Crack In Windshield

The Air India flight with 180 passengers on board landed ahead of schedule time following a minor crack on its windshield.

Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:23 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: Full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Tuesday for a Delhi-bound Air India flight owing to a glitch, a source said. The flight had 180 passengers on board, said the news agency PTI. Meanwhile, Air India, in a statement, said that its flight AI858 operating on the Pune-Delhi route landed ahead of its scheduled time following a minor crack on the aircraft's windshield.

 

 

"Full emergency was declared for the Air India Delhi flight from Pune at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5.44 pm on Tuesday due to a glitch. The aircraft was carrying 180 passengers on board,” the source said.

"Air India flight AI 858 operating Pune-Delhi on April 18 safely landed in Delhi ahead of its scheduled arrival time, following a minor crack on the right (starboard side) of the operating aircraft's windshield,” the airline said.

All passengers and flight crew were safe, it said. The aircraft will undergo the necessary maintenance procedure, and its windshield will be replaced, Air India said in the statement.

