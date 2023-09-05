trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658380
G20 Summit: Air India Announces One-Time Fee Waiver For Rescheduling Flights From Sept 7-11

G20 Summit: The civil aviation ministry earlier ordered airlines to restrict the number of flights between September 8 and 10 to create parking space for flights at the Delhi International Airport. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 08:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Air India, a Tata Group-owned airline has announced a one time waiver in charges for flyers who are travelling between September 7 to September 11 to and from the Delhi International Airport. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the G20 Summit scheduled on September 9 and 10, 2023. A lot of airlines, anticipating heavy rush during these days, have announced to either cancel or reschedule flights. Various media reports state that almost 160 flights are cancelled between 8-10 September at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.  

Announcing on X, (formely Twitter), Air India wrote, "Important Announcement: There will be travel restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight."


It further said, "Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable. For any query related to this please contact us on +91 124-2641407 / +91 20-26231407." Earlier, the civil aviation ministry ordered airlines to restrict the number of flights between September 8 and 10 to create parking space for the G20 flights.

Additionally, the Delhi police said that road travel to the airport would be affected from September 8 to 10 and has issued travel guidelines. Also, the Delhi Police has advised people to use the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line for hassle-free movement to Terminal 3 and 2 of the Delhi's IGI airport and Magenta Line to Terminal 1 of the airport.

